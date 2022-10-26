Sports

T20 World Cup, Ireland stun England at MCG: Key stats

Ireland won by five runs (DLS method) after rain played spoilsport (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland stunned England, the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup champions, in the Super 12 encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Irishmen won by five runs (DLS method) after rain played spoilsport. Chasing 158, England were tottering on 105/5 in 14.3 overs before it pelted down. Notably, England are yet to register a T20I win at MCG. Here are the key stats.

After a delayed start (due to rain), Ireland came out all guns blazing. Despite losing Paul Stirling early, they touched the 100-run mark in the 12th over. Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker added 82 runs. Ireland, who were cruising (103/1), perished on 157. Ireland bowlers made early inroads in the England batting line-up. England were reduced to 105/5 before Ireland sealed the game (DLS).

Ireland carried momentum after the powerplay overs. As stated, they touched the 100-run mark in the 12th over. As per Kausthub Gudipati, two of the three highest T20I totals by Ireland after the first 10 overs have come in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Ireland skipper Balbirnie played a captain's knock in the first innings. He slammed 62 off 47 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. It was his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. Balbirnie added 82 runs with Tucker for the second wicket. He has now raced to 1,774 runs in the format. Balbirnie averages 23.34 from 84 T20Is.

Liam Livingstone helped England stage a comeback in the middle overs. He dismissed Balbirine and Dockrell on consecutive deliveries in his second over. In his next over, Livingstone got rid of Mark Adair. The former registered his career-best T20I bowling figures (3/17). Mark Wood too snapped up three wickets. Left-arm seamer Sam Curran scalped two in the penultimate over.

Moeen Ali has become the eighth England batter to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. Ali, who got the feat in his 67th game, reached the landmark after crossing the five-run mark. The 35-year-old, who bowls off-spin, also has 40 T20I wickets. The southpaw came out to bat at number six in England's chase. England were reeling at 67/4 when Moeen arrived in the middle.

Ireland played their first-ever international match at the MCG. And, they aced it on their debut at this venue. On the other hand, England are yet to register a win in T20I cricket here. They have lost each of their four T20Is at this iconic venue thus far. Australia defeated England on the previous three occasions (2018, 2014, and 2011).

Ireland last defeated England in international cricket during the 2011 ICC World Cup. They chased 328, with all-rounder Kevin O'Brien scoring a historic ton. Notably, England have lost their last two internationals against Ireland (lost an ODI in 2020). Interestingly, England are yet to win against a European team in men's T20Is (Netherlands defeated them in 2009 and 2014).