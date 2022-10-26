Sports

England all-rounder Moeen Ali completes 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Moeen Ali has been a vital part of England's T20I team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Moeen Ali has become the eighth England batter to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. The England all-rounder achieved the feat against Ireland in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ali, who reached the landmark in his 67th game, scored an unbeaten 12-ball 24 (4s: 3, 6:1). The 35-year-old, who bowls off-spin, also has 40 T20I wickets. Here we look at his stats.

Performance Ali went hard at Ireland bowlers

Ali, who has not bowled much in recent games, did not roll his arm over again Ireland as well. The southpaw came out to bat at number six in England's chase of 158 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Three Lions were reeling at 67/4 when Moeen arrived in the middle. Although Ali batted valiantly, England suffered a shocking five-run defeat (DLS method).

Career How has Ali fared in T20Is?

Ali, who made his T20I debut back in 2014, became the first England player to score over 1,000 runs and take 40 wickets in the format. Overall, he is the 12th player to get the feat. Coming to his numbers, he has so far scored 1,019 runs in T20Is at an average and strike rate of 23.69 and 147.25, respectively (50s: 7).

Information His overall stats in T20 cricket

Overall in T20 cricket, Ali has scored 5,576 runs in 259 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 142.49. He has 30 half-centuries alongside a couple of tons under his belt. With the ball, he has taken 175 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

Form His form this year

Meanwhile, Ali has been impressive this year, having scored 490 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 162.79. Four of his seven T20I fifties have come this year. With the ball, he has taken 12 wickets, with his economy rate being just under 10. Overall, Ali has scored 1,238 runs in 56 T20 matches this year, alongside scalping 40 wickets.

Match summary How did the match pan out?

Ireland got bundled out for 157 while batting first. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie scored 62 off 47 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 2). Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood scalped three wickets apiece. In reply, England got off to a slugging start as Joshua Little bowled a stunning opening spell. England were 105/5 in 14.3 overs when rain abandoned the play. The DLS method adjudged Ireland winners.