Sports

Mohammad Rizwan becomes joint-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs: Details here

Mohammad Rizwan becomes joint-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 21, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Rizwan performed well versus England (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed a fifty in his side's defeat to England in the first T20I on Tuesday in Karachi. Rizwan hammered a 46-ball 68, surpassing the 2,000-run mark in T20Is (joint-fastest). Pakistan could only manage a score of 158/7 in 20 overs. England then chased down the score in 19.2 overs. Here we decode the stats of Rizwan.

Joint-fastest Rizwan becomes joint-fastest to the landmark

Pakistan opener Rizwan hit six fours and two sixes in his 46-ball effort. He is now the joint-fastest to 2,000 runs in the format alongside Babar Azam. Both Rizwan and Babar have taken 52 innings to reach the landmark. On April 5, 2021, Babar became the fastest after scoring 52 versus Zimbabwe. He went on to break Virat Kohli's record (56 innings).

Do you know? 4th Pakistan batter to smash 2,000 runs

Rizwan is now the 4th Pakistani batter to smash 2,000 runs in the format. He joins the likes of Babar (2,785), Mohammad Hafeez (2,514), and Shoaib Malik (2,435). Overall, the stylish Rizwan has also become the 19th batter to get past 2,000 runs.

Rizwan Decoding Rizwan's stats in T20Is

Rizwan now has 2,011 runs in T20Is at 51.56. He has smashed one century and 17 fifties. He has hit 178 fours and 56 sixes (SR 127.68). Against England, Rizwan has accumulated 274 runs at 54.80. He has hit three fifties versus England with the best score of 76*. He is one of the three Pakistan batters to score 250-plus runs versus England.