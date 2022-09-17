Sports

ENGW vs INDW, 1st ODI: Preview, H2H, and key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 17, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

Shafali Verma has slammed four fifties in WODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a 2-1 drubbing in WT20Is, India Women will look to take charge in the three-match one-dayers against England, starting September 18. India are a highly competent side with their bases covered across batting and bowling fronts. Meanwhile, England have been a force to deal with in 2022, with a 3-0 win over South Africa Women in July. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and live streaming

The County Ground in Hove will host this affair. It's been a good batting venue, with 263 as the average first innings total. Sides batting first have won each of the three one-dayer played so far. Both spinners and pacers can be influential here. The match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (3:30 PM IST).

Information Here's the head-to-head record (ODIs)

India Women have a 31-40 win-loss record against England Women in the format (NR: 2). The Women in Blue had lost the 2021 series in England by a 1-2 margin. Prior to that, India beat their rivals by a 2-1 margin at home in 2018-19.

ENGW vs INDW India have ample firepower to outclass England

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana need to put the rivals under the pump. Harmanpreet has looked ominous in ODIs this year, averaging over 40. She remains a key contributor alongside Jemimah Rodrigues. Renuka Singh and Pooja Sharma can be banked on the wicket-taking front. England's scoring onus rests on Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley. Sophie Ecclestone needs to be played with caution.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

England Women (probable XI): Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell. India Women (probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Smriti Mandhana has clobbered 2,892 ODI runs at 42.52. The southpaw has struck five hundreds and 23 fifties. Harmanpreet Kaur has slammed 3,101 runs across 121 ODIs. She averages 36.05 (100s: 4, 50s: 16). Spinner Deepti Sharma has claimed 87 ODI scalps at 30.27. Slow left-arm orthodox Sophie Ecclestone owns 79 wickets at 21.11. Tammy Beaumont has smashed 3,404 runs at 42.55.