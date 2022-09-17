Sports

Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup; Chameera returns

Written by V Shashank Sep 17, 2022, 01:08 pm 3 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga pocketed nine scalps in Asia Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Asia Cup winners, Sri Lanka, on Friday announced the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, commencing on October 16. Dasun Shanaka will be hopeful of a belligerent display from his side. Wanindu Hasaranga spearheads their spin department. Pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have been added to the squad. However, their participation is subject to their fitness prior to the tournament. Here's more.

Squad Presenting SL's squad for 2022 T20 WC

SL's squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

Batters Mendis, Nissanka carry the scoring onus

The opening duo of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka remain the linchpins for SL. Hard-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who is enjoying a sensation form in the format, could win a match or two single-handedly. Shanaka too can punch crucial blows as was visible against Bangladesh and India. Veteran Dinesh Chandimal, who made a return to T20Is in Asia Cup, is among the standby players.

Spinners Hasaranga is a must-see player

A player of Hasaranga's caliber is a luxury for any T20 side. The spin maestro snared nine scalps in Asia Cup, averaging a meek 18.89. He was eventually adjudged as the Player of the Tournament, with a match-winning three-fer in the finale. The likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva can be a handful on their day.

Pacers Plenty of pace options to ponder upon

Chameera (ankle) and Kumara (hamstring) need to gain adequate fitness to be available for the tournament. Nonetheless, SL have promising quicks in left-armer Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan, who put the world to notice in Asia Cup. The duo bagged six wickets each, with the latter pocketing a four-fer in the final. Plus, there's Chamika Karunaratne, a bankable wicket-taking option in the middle overs.

Asia Cup Sri Lanka routed Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 final

The Lankans own a 7-9 win-loss record in T20Is in 2022. The tally includes a jaw-dropping run in the Asia Cup, wherein they trounced heavyweights in Afghanistan, India, and lastly Pakistan to be crowned winners. SL, who were the underdogs, had lost the tournament opener to Afghanistan by eight wickets. Thereafter, the Shanaka-captained side fetched a five-match win streak to seal the honors.

T20 WC Sri Lanka's performance in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka boast a 28-15 win-loss record in the T20 WC. They were the runner-up in the 2009 and 2012 editions of the tournament, losing to Pakistan and West Indies respectively. SL bested India in 2014 to be crowned winners for the first time. That was followed by exits in the Super 10 and Super 12 stages in the 2016 and 2021 editions.