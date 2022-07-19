Sports

SL vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Visitors ride on Shafique's century

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 19, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Pakistan need 120 runs to win the Test (Photo credit:Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan are at the top in the ongoing first Test versus Sri Lanka. Chasing 342 runs to win, Pakistan ended Day 4 on 222/3 at stumps. They need another 120 runs on Wednesday to seal the deal. SL started the day on 329/9 before folding for 337. Pakistan were helped by Abdullah Shafique (112*) and Babar Azam, who perished for 55. Here's more.

Day 4 How did Day 4 pan out?

Sri Lanka saw Dinesh Chandimal remain stranded on an unbeaten 94 as they perished for 337. Pakistan were off to a great start with Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq. The two players added 87 runs. Pakistan were reduced to 104/2 before Abdullah and Babar got along to stitch a superb fifty-plus stand. Babar perished for a well made 55. Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan are batting.

Shafique A superb effort from Abdullah Shafique

Shafique played a hand in stitching to solid stands. He has worked hard for his unbeaten 112, having consumed 289 deliveries. This was an innings of substance and patience. Shafique has hammered his second Test century. His innings has been laced with five fours and a six. His approach on a deciding Day 5 can shape Pakistan's fortunes.

Babar Babar gets past 3,000 Test runs

Babar looked good for his 55-run effort. He faced 104 balls before being cleaned up by Prabath Jayasuriya. On his way to a 22nd fifty in Tests, Babar also got past 3,000 career Test runs. He achieved the same in his 73rd inning, equaling Virat Kohli's tally. Babar now has 3,025 runs in Tests at 47.26. Against SL, he averages 67.85.

Wickets 3 wickets for Sri Lanka

Imam was misfortunate after having been adjudged out with replays being shown his foot was above the ground when Niroshan Dickwella completed the stumping. Jayasuriya then got Azhar Ali, who played a loose shot after his patience weared down. Jayasuriya offered nice flight and teased Azhar, who played it all wrong. Babar then was cleaned up after playing the wrong line.