Bangladesh's Shohidul Islam banned for 10 months: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Jul 15, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh pacer, Shohidul Islam, for a period of 10 months after failing a dope Test in March. The 27-year-old, who made his only T20I appearance against Pakistan in 2021, has admitted to breaching the ICC anti-doping code. Shohidul will be suspended hereafter till March 28, 2023, as he accepted the voluntary suspension on May 28.

As per ICC, Shohidul submitted a urine sample in an out-of-competition testing program on March 4.

The sample was found to contain Clomifene, which is a specified substance under World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list.

He had inadvertently consumed the substance through a medicine prescribed by his doctor for therapeutic reasons earlier this year.

Shohidul accepted the negligence on his part.

"He [Shohidul] took medicine for personal reason but did not communicate with us properly and later it was found that he was guilty of breaching the ICC anti doping code of conduct. He did not do it intentionally and that is the reason he was given only 10 months of suspension, other the duration could have been more," Nizamuddin Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.

Shohidul played an invaluable part in Comilla Victorians' titular run in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 season. He snapped up 19 wickets at 20.84. He was also a part of Bangladesh's away squads for South Africa and New Zealand. Shohidul was also roped in for the concluded Test and T20I series against West Indies. However, a side strain ruled him out.

Shohidul, since making his List A debut in 2014, has snared 20 wickets at 33.90. In T20Is, the right-arm pacer has pocketed 69 wickets across 46 outings. He averages an impressive 18.30 and has four four-wicket hauls to his name. Shohidul has affected 93 scalps in 35 FC appearances at 28.90. He has three five-wicket hauls with the best figures of 7/48.