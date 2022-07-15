Sports

Reece Topley records best ODI figures by an England bowler

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 15, 2022, 10:05 am 2 min read

Topley recorded figures of 6/24 in the second ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pace spearhead Reece Topley powered England to a 100-run win against India in the second ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground. He took a record-breaking six wickets, having decimated the Indian batting line-up. The left-arm seamer registered his career-best figures in 50-over cricket. Interestingly, Topley now has the best figures by an England bowler in ODI cricket. We decode his ODI stats.

Record Topley breaks record of Paul Collingwood

Topley dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prasidh Krishna in the first ODI. He conceded just 24 runs in 9.5 overs. As stated, these are the best bowling figures by an England bowler in ODI cricket. He broke the record of former England captain Paul Collingwood, who took 6/31 against Bangladesh in 2005.

Information Best-ever ODI figures at Lord's

Topley now has the best-ever bowling figures by a bowler in ODI cricket at Lord's. The previous record was held by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who recorded 6/35 against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup. Interestingly, it was Topley's maiden appearance at the Home of Cricket.

Records Other notable records scripted by Topley

Topley has become only the second England player to register a five-wicket haul in ODI cricket at Lord's. Former England seamer Darren Gough was the first to reach this landmark in 1997 against Australia. Topley is now the only England bowler to have taken more than five wickets in India-England ODIs. Overall, he is the fifth bowler to do so.

Career A look at the career stats of Topley

In an ODI career spanning nearly seven years, Topley has represented England 17 times. The tall seamer has taken 28 wickets at a remarkable average of 24.42 as of now. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a five-for. His economy rate in the format reads 5.01. Notably, Topley has taken over 100 wickets (105) in List A cricket.

Spot Has Topley cemented his spot in England's white-ball set-up?

Topley made his international debut in August 2015. After having a promising start, Topley suffered five separate stress fractures of his back between 2015 and 2019. He made his international comeback in August 2020, playing just one ODI. Topley played two ODIs against India in 2021. He now seems to have cemented his spot in England's white-ball set-up, having played 10 internationals this year.