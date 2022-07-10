Sports

Suryakumar Yadav becomes fifth Indian to slam a T20I century

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 10, 2022, 10:30 pm 1 min read

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has become the fifth Indian to slam a century in T20 Internationals. SKY reached the three-figure mark in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The right-handed batter registered his maiden T20I ton in his 19th match. Last month, Hooda registered his first international century (against Ireland), having scored 104 (57). Here are the key stats.

Information SKY attains this feat

As stated, SKY is just the fifth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma (4), KL Rahul (2), Suresh Raina (1), and Hooda (1) are the only other Indians to have achieved this feat.

IPL Suryakumar fared well in IPL 2022

Suryakumar was one of the positives for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. He scored 303 runs from eight matches at an average of 43.29. He had a strike rate of 145.67. SKY managed to amass three half-centuries and is also the second-highest run-getter for the franchise. However, a left forearm muscle injury during MI's clash against Gujarat Titans ruled him out of the tournament.