England vs India: Stuart Broad registers an unwanted world record

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 02, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Bumrah smashed Broad for 35 runs in an over (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has registered an unwanted record in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Saturday. Broad, who was bowling the 84th over against the visitors, went on to concede 35 runs in the over. By doing so, the right-arm pacer has now conceded the most runs ever in an over in Tests. Here's more.

Record An unwanted world record for Broad

Broad was bowling to Jasprit Bumrah and his over read 4, Wd5, N6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1. He now has the world record for conceding most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is. Back in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against India at Durban, Broad had conceded 36 runs as Yuvraj Singh smashed him for six sixes.

Bumrah Bumrah smashes this record in Tests

Meanwhile, India's stand-in skipper Bumrah has now smashed the most runs off an over in Tests (35). The previous record was 28 runs scored by Brian Lara off R Peterson, Johannesburg 2003, G Bailey off James Anderson, Perth 2013, and Keshav Maharaj off Joe Root, Port Elizabeth 2020.

Wickets Broad gets to 550 Test wickets

Broad bowled 18 overs in total and conceded 89 runs at an economy rate of 4.90. The senior pacer claimed one wicket, dismissing Mohammed Shami (16). With this wicket, Broad has reached 550 scalps in Tests. He has become the sixth bowler to claim 550-plus Test wickets. He has an average of 28.08 in Tests.

India India fold for 416 in the first innings

India were 98/5 at one stage on Day 1 before Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added a solid 222-run stand to help the visitors. India finished the day on 338/7 at stumps, with Pant managing 146. On Day 2, India extended the score to be bowled out for 416. Jadeja went on to compile 104. Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31.