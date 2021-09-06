India win their second-ever Test at The Oval: Key learnings

Sep 06, 2021

India beat England in the fourth Test

India registered a historic victory against England in the fourth Test at The Oval. The Virat Kohli-led side successfully defended 367 runs on the final day. England (210/10) succumbed to fierce bowling spells from the Indian bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 100th Test wicket during the innings. Notably, India have secured their second-ever Test victory at The Oval. Here are the key learnings.

Match

How did the match pan out?

India were bowled out for 191 after England elected to field. In reply, the hosts secured a 99-run lead as they racked up 290. The Indian top-order shone in the second innings, with Rohit Sharma slamming a century. Shardul Thakur smashed a second consecutive fifty in the match as India tallied a mammoth 466. England perished on 210 while chasing 368.

Show

The incredible Shardul Thakur!

Shardul has been a revelation for India in the series. His batting abilities have blossomed in England's vicious conditions. Shardul had exhibited his propensity to bat with a 67-run knock the Gabba. As a result, India had claimed a special series win Down Under. He scaled another mountain this time by smashing twin half-centuries, something which defined India's historic win at The Oval.

Authority

Opener Rohit stamps his authority in Test cricket

It is safe to say that Rohit Sharma has finally stamped his authority in Test cricket as an opener. The Indian opener is arguably the most dynamic player in world cricket presently. He has become the first visiting player to smash at least one hundred in all three formats in England. Apart from registering some mind-boggling numbers, Rohit impressed with his robust defense.

Accuracy

Bumrah decimates England with his yorkers

Jasprit Bumrah was back to his best in the final innings at The Oval. He mixed his lengths well to decimate the English batsmen. However, this was not it! Bumrah brought out his most reliable weapon, the yorker. Bumrah was nearly unplayable as he delivered a barrage of in-swinging yorkers. He scalped his 100th Test wicket with a patented one.

Spin

Ravindra Jadeja perfectly exploited the rough

Virat Kohli's decision to pick Ravindra Jadeja over R Ashwin once again ignited a debate. However, the Indian captain won't repent his decision after this result. He mentioned at the toss that Jadeja will be equally effective against England's left-handed batters. Notably, the latter dismissed Moeen Ali in both innings and troubled others sporadically. Jadeja perfectly made use of the rough in England's chase.

Patch

Rahane is undergoing a lean patch

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is clearly undergoing a lean patch at the moment. He averages just 15.57 after seven innings in the series. Rahane departed for a duck in the second innings at The Oval. His missed a straight delivery that struck him in front. Rahane's footwork, which appears to be wavered at the moment, has been under the scanner.

Roar

Team India roars again!

India's win at The Oval was reminiscent of their Lord's victory. The Indian bowlers had charged at England as they failed to chase 272 on the final day, back then. This time too, the seamers jeopardized the Englishmen. They roared in front of a packed crowd here as well. Kohli's troops yet again showed their dominance away from home.