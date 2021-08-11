India coach Shastri might depart after T20 World Cup: Reports

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 12:11 pm

Ravi Shastri is set to depart as Team India head coach

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri is looking to make an exit after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup in November. According to a report in The Indian Express, besides Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and batting coach Vikram Rathour are all set to depart. Notably, Shastri's current contract is also ending post the World T20.

Key developments that have taken place

The report adds that the other coaching members are already in talks with some IPL teams as their journey with Team India will come to an end. Shastri has also informed some board members that he will be parting ways. Meanwhile, the BCCI is also keen on boarding a new coaching group, as per sources.

Shastri was made head coach in 2017

Shastri was Team India director from 2014 to 2016 after which Anil Kumble was appointed head coach for a year. Post his departure, Shastri was made the coach after the ICC Champions Trophy finale. Under his tenure, India achieved plenty of success and went on to win crucial assignments. Shastri formed a team blended with resilience and character as India's bench strength improved.

India improved a lot under Shastri

Team India improved drastically, sealing two crucial away series wins in Australia (Test cricket). They also enjoyed success in West Indies and Sri Lanka. The white-ball series win in South Africa was another feather in the cap. India's home form under Shastri has been terrific. They went on to dominate the show against Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies.

India fell short in ICC tournaments

One thing the team failed to achieve during this period is success in ICC events. In the ICC 2019 World Cup, India made an exit in the semi-finals. The decision-making in terms of squad selection was criticized heavily. India also reached the ICC World Test Championship final and then lost to New Zealand after a poor performance.

Shastri will want Team India to overcome England

India will be aiming to do well in the ongoing Test series in England. They were the better side in the first Test and had to settle for a draw after rain played spoilsport. Winning in England is something Shastri would want as his side showed character in the 2018 tour here. This series can seal the team's stature as the best touring side.

Dravid may be the ideal candidate to replace Shastri

The BCCI is expected to invite applications for the vacant coaching positions after the T20 World Cup. It could be a possibility that Rahul Dravid may be preferred as the next head coach. Dravid has been the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), besides managing India 'A' and U-19 sides. Recently, he managed the second-string Indian side in Sri Lanka.

What about the other options?

If Dravid doesn't join as the head coach, India may look to rope in the likes of Tom Moody, 2019 World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene, and former India opener Virender Sehwag.