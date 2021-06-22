WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit

Tim Southee claimed both wickets in the third session

Team India bowled New Zealand out for 249 in their first innings, taking eight wickets across two sessions and conceding 148 runs. New Zealand claimed a vital 32-run lead after India managed 217 in the first innings. In the third session on Day 5, India have taken a slender lead, losing two wickets (64/2). The match is well poised for the reserve day tomorrow.

India lose Shubman Gill for eight

Trailing by 32, India needed a strong response with the bat at the top. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted sensibly for the first 10 overs, negotiating against the Kiwi pacers. However, Shubman fell for eight in the 11th over. A full and straight delivery by Tim Southee had Shubman Gill get trapped LBW. Shubman faced 33 balls in his brief stay.

Rohit dismissed after another start

After getting a crisp 68-ball 34 in the first innings, Rohit got to another start but perished in the end for 30. He looked disciplined and efficient before making a poor decision. After taking his time, Rohit decided to offer no shot as Southee's ball nipped back in. A disappointed Rohit had a long walk back to the pavilion shaking his head.

Jamieson shines with the ball

Kyle Jamieson was superb with the ball once again. He stuck to his plan and kept things simple. He bowled constantly in the channel, not giving the Indian batters any room to work with. The right-arm pacer was highly economical and looked sharp to carry on from his heroics in the first innings (5/31).

Southee leads a solid Kiwi attack

Both Rohit and Pujara were solid defensively, being wary of the Kiwi pacers. With runs hard to come by, they kept the composure after Shubman's dismissal. For the Kiwis, the pacers were terrific all around. Southee was exceptional and used his experience. Kane Williamson's decision to bring him back for a second spell worked. Left-arm pacers Boult and Neil Wagner were consistent at large.

600 international wickets for Southee

By dismissing Shubman, senior pacer Southee got to 600 career international wickets (601). He now has 312 Test scalps. Southee also has 190 wickets in ODI cricket and 99 in T20Is.