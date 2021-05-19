England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records James Anderson can script

England are set to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting June 2 at Lord's. In the absence of several top players, England will be hoping the squad selected will have an impact against the Kane Williamson-led side. Joe Root-led England will count upon veteran pacer James Anderson for the consistency with the ball. We present the records Anderson can script.

Stat attack

Anderson's Test career stats and his performance against NZ

Anderson has claimed 614 career Test scalps at an average of 26.46. The senior pacer has registered 30 five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/42. He has also claimed 27 four-wicket hauls. Against the Kiwis, Anderson has taken 60 scalps at 26.83. He has three five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/43.

Wickets

Anderson set to surpass Anil Kumble on all-time tally

Anderson is already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, having taken 614 wickets. In 2020, Anderson became the first-ever pacer to take 600 Test scalps. Now, he has an opportunity to displace Indian legend Anil Kumble at number three, who owns 619 Test wickets. The top two wicket-takers on the all-time tally are Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Information

Anderson has 384 Test scalps on home soil

Out of his 614 Test scalps, 384 have come at home. Anderson has achieved this tally at an average of 23.83. He has registered 22 five-wicket hauls at home. Against the Kiwis, he has 34 wickets at home at 22.66.

Records

Anderson can claim these records as well

Anderson has claimed 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and shares the tally with India's ace spinner R Ashwin. The veteran right-arm pacer can steer clear of Ashwin and become rise to sixth in terms of five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Anderson has taken 97 catches for England in Tests. He is three shy of becoming just the 10th Englishman with 100-plus catches.

Do you know?

Anderson set to surpass Cook with this record

Anderson has played 160 Tests for England and if he plays both matches against New Zealand, he will surpass Alastair Cook's record of playing 161 Tests. Presently, the record for England stands with Cook, who has represented them in most number of Test matches.