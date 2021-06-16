WTC final: Decoding Virat Kohli's performance against New Zealand bowlers

WTC final: Presenting Virat Kohli's Test numbers against New Zealand bowlers

Indian skipper Virat Kohli endured a lean patch in India's last Test series against New Zealand. He recorded his lowest average (9.50) in an away Test series comprising two or matches. Kohli will be aiming to silence the critics this time as India are set to take on the Kiwis in the World Test Championship final. We analyze Kohli's Test numbers against NZ bowlers.

Duo

How does Kohli fare against Southee and Boult?

The New Zealand pace attack will be led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Kohli has been dismissed thrice each by the two seamers in Test cricket. He has scored 132 runs off 226 balls against Boult. The tally includes as many as 165 dot balls. Meanwhile, Kohli has amassed 109 runs off 214 balls against Southee (169 dot balls).

Do you know?

Southee has dismissed Kohli most times in international cricket

Southee has dismissed Kohli most times in international cricket. Besides getting rid of him thrice in Test cricket, the former has also uprooted Kohli six times in ODIs and once in T20Is. Notably, Boult has dismissed Kohli six times across formats (thrice in ODIs).

Others

Kohli's performance against other NZ bowlers

Kohli has slammed 60 runs (108) against fast bowler Neil Wagner, who is expected to be third seamer alongside Boult and Southee in the summit clash. Just like the duo, Wagner has also dismissed Kohli three times in Test cricket. Kohli's RCB team-mate Kyle Jamieson has dismissed him once. The Indian captain has smashed Matt Henry for 48 runs (76) without getting dismissed.

Information

Will New Zealand play Ajaz Patel?

New Zealand have also included left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in their 15-man squad. He could thwart the Indian skipper in Southampton. Notably, England spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have dismissed Kohli nine times each across formats.

NZ

Decoding Kohli's numbers against New Zealand

Kohli is the sixth-highest run-scorer for India against New Zealand in Test cricket. He has racked up 773 runs from nine Tests against them at an incredible average of 51.53. The tally includes three tons and one double-century. Overall, Kohli owns 7,490 runs from 91 Tests at a formidable average of 52.37. He registered his last international hundred in November 2019.