Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 09:48 pm

A comprehensive bowling performance from the Indians guided the hosts to victory against England in the first ODI. Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur stole the show, taking four and three wickets respectively in the match. Earlier, the likes of Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul played match-winning knocks as India set-up a 318-run target. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma made a solid start for India after England invited them to bat. Later on, Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared a century-stand, however, the duo failed to notch-up hundreds. Thereafter, a match-changing partnership by debutant Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul powered the hosts to 317/5 (50). Despite a start by Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, England were restricted to 251.

Krunal Another day, another debutant shines for India

All-rounder Krunal made his ODI debut memorable by playing a match-winning innings. After the dismissal of Kohli and Dhawan, the stylish all-rounder played a counter-attacking knock. He brought up his maiden ODI fifty in mere 26 balls, the fastest by an Indian on ODI debut. Krunal also became the third Indian to score 50+ on ODI debut (58*), batting at number seven or below.

Feats A look at other feats attained by Krunal

Krunal also emulated MS Dhoni's record of fastest ODI fifty (26 balls, Cardiff, 2011) by an Indian versus England. The likes of Yusuf Pathan (29) and Kedar Jadhav (29) follow them on the tally. Meanwhile, Krunal finished with the second-highest strike-rate for 50+ scores in maiden ODI innings. He is only behind Shahid Afridi, who slammed 102 at a strike-rate of 255.00 in 1996.

Rahul Ninth ODI fifty for Rahul

Rahul finally ended his lean patch in white-ball cricket. Coming to bat at number five, the flamboyant batsman started off carefully. After a while, he started smashing the bowlers all around the ground. He brought up his ninth ODI fifty in 39 balls, and finished with an unbeaten 62. His 43-ball innings was laced with 4 fours and as many sixes.

Kohli, Dhawan Kohli completes 10,000 ODI runs at home

Virat Kohli smashed his 61st half-century in the first innings. However, he fell short of a much-awaited ton, and finished on 56 off 60 balls. During the innings, Kohli also completed 10,000 international runs at home. Meanwhile, Dhawan also made an impact with a 106-ball 98 (31st ODI fifty). Dhawan has now been dismissed five times in the 90s (ODIs).

Duo 12th 100+ stand for Bairstow and Roy

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were off to a flier as the visitors attempted to chase 318. They shared a 135-run stand, decimating India's bowling attack. This was their 12th century partnership in ODI cricket. They also have the highest run-rate in ODIs as an opening pair (7.04). While Roy smashed 46 off 35 balls, Bairstow fell six runs short of his ton (94).

Bowlers Indian fast bowlers were up to the mark