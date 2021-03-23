Indian opener Shafali Verma has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings. The budding batter is back at the top after performing well in the first two T20Is against South Africa in Lucknow. Meanwhile, South Africa opener Lizelle Lee has also climbed to 11th spot among T20I batters after a match-winning 70 in the second T20I. Here is more.

Shafali Shafali dethrones Beth Mooney at the top

India's Shafali Verma has grabbed the top position for the first time after helping her side reach the knockout phase of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year Down Under. And this time, the 17-year-old has dethroned Australia's Beth Mooney, with scores of 23 and 47 against South Africa Women. She is presently the leading run-scorer (70) among Indian Women in the series.

Twitter Post Shafali achieves the pinnacle

Look who's back on 🔝



India opener @TheShafaliVerma regains the No.1 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Rankings.



Full list: https://t.co/py2wQA3VZq — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2021

Batting Wolvaardt, Lee make notable gains

Among others, Lee has gained three slots to reach 11th position among T20I batters. Her compatriot Laura Wolvaardt has risen five places to 24th. Others who advanced are Sune Luus (up five places to 38th) and Nadine de Klerk (up three places to 74th). For India, Deepti Sharma has moved up four places to 40th, while Richa Ghosh has advanced 59 places to 85th.

Bowling A look at the changes in Bowling Rankings

In the ICC Women's T20I Rankings for bowlers, South African medium-pacer de Klerk has moved up five places to 68th. Meanwhile, Ayabonga Khaka (up two places to 35th) and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (up 14 places to 75th) have also progressed among bowlers. For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has advanced from 34th to 25th in the Bowling Rankings.

ODI ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Lee loses top spot to Beaumont

In the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, Lee lost her top spot within a week of replacing England's Tammy Beaumont. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp has moved from fourth to second among bowlers. She has also overtaken West Indian Stafanie Taylor to second in the list of all-rounders. Among Indians, captain Mithali Raj, a former number one batter, has moved up one place to eighth.

