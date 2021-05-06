NZ's IPL-based Test players to depart for UK: Details here

New Zealand's Test contingent in the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will depart India for the United Kingdom on May 11.

This is the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the other players will make their way back home on Friday.

Here are the details.

Four members to remain in mini-bubble before their departure

The likes of Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and Kyle Jamieson are the three players to depart for the UK on May 11.

Besides these three, physio Tommy Simsek is also set to accompany them.

At this moment, they will remain in the mini-bubble in New Delhi before their departure.

What about left-arm pacer Trent Boult?

Trent Boult will fly home to be with his family before reconnecting with the Test squad in early June.

He is likely to be available for the second Test match against England before featuring in the ICC World Test Championship finale against India.

Boult is set to depart for NZ tomorrow on one of two charter flights alongside the other IPL-based Kiwi contingent.

NZC chief executive appreciates the support from BCCI

"We've worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we're very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said in a statement on Thursday.

Kiwis scheduled to play England and Test Championship final

New Zealand are scheduled to play hosts England in a two-match Test series, beginning on June 2. Post that, they will take on India in the World Test Championship final at Southampton from June 18.

Eight England players returned to the UK

On Wednesday, eight of the 11 England players who were part of the IPL 2021 returned to the UK after the tournament was suspended.

The English players are now undergoing quarantine for 10 days in government-approved hotels.

Meanwhile, the likes of Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, and Dawid Malan will depart later on.

The eight England players flew by commercial flights.

Team India will travel to the UK shortly

As per the schedule, Team India will travel to UK shortly for taking part in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18.

After its competition, India will play a five-match Test series in England, and some white-ball series as a lead-up to the T20 WC.

It remains to be seen if the BCCI manages to find a window for rescheduling the IPL.

IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely by BCCI

On Tuesday, the IPL 2021 season was suspended indefinitely by the BCCI.

The decision came after two more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

SRH's Wriddhiman Saha and DC's Amit Mishra were the two players, who tested positive on Tuesday.

Apart from these two players, members of KKR and CSK contingent had also tested positive on Sunday.