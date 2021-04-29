IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Statistical preview, head-to-head and stats

Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 26th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While Punjab eye a comeback after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, the RCB would want to remain in the top two on the points table.

Here is the preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

Over the years, Punjab have had the edge over Royal Challengers in the IPL.

In 26 head-to-head meetings, Punjab have won 14 encounters with a win percentage of 53.85.

Meanwhile, Bangalore have managed to win 12 (win percentage: 46.15).

Since IPL 2018, Punjab have won only two out of six matches against RCB

They won both the games against RCB last year.

A look at the top performers

RCB star AB de Villiers has amassed 710 runs from 23 games at a strike rate of 159.19 against Punjab Kings.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 21 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/25.

Against RCB, KL Rahul owns 371 runs at 74.20, while Mohammed Shmi has accounted for nine wickets with a match best haul of 2/34.

The key battles to watch out for

Virat Kohli has managed to score 44 runs off 31 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him four times.

While Mayank Agarwal has scored 56 runs off 27 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal, the latter has dismissed Mayank thrice.

Punjab skipper Rahul has smashed Mohammed Siraj for 21 runs off 7 balls.

However, he has conceded 57 runs (22) against Chris Gayle.

Here are the interesting stats

ABD has impressed in the ongoing season. He has racked up 146 runs at a strike rate of 243.33 in the death overs (16-20).

His strike rate in this phase against Punjab reads as 222.92.

Paradoxically, Kohli's strike rate in the powerplay has plunged since IPL 2020 (117.39).

Nicholas Pooran's last five scores read as - 19, 0, 9, 0, and 0.