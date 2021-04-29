IPL 2021: RR manage 171/4 against MI

Rajasthan Royals managed 171/4 against Mumbai Indians in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday.

Being put into bat by Rohit Sharma, the RR side did a decent job with the bat.

The top-order made a decent contribution before MI hit back.

RR will need to bowl well now.

Here is the mid-innings report.

PP overs

RR enjoy a productive first six overs

RR started slowly and managed just 20 runs from the first four overs.

However, they changed the complexion by hitting 27 runs in the next two overs.

Jos Buttler was living on the edge but smashed Jayant Yadav in the fifth over.

The next over saw Nathan Coulter-Nile get hammered by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal scored 20 in the PP overs as Buttler managed 26.

Partnership

Chahar responds beautifully to dismiss Buttler

The RR openers added 66 runs for the first wicket.

Just when things were going their way, Buttler was dismissed by Rahul Chahar in the eighth over.

Buttler smashed Chahar for a six before the latter responded beautifully.

The Englishman played his part though, hitting a 32-ball 41.

He hit three fours and three sixes.

Chahar

Chahar makes his presence felt with the ball

RR youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal did a decent job with the bat.

He looked to be aggressive and gave RR a solid start.

He managed a 32-run knock before being dismissed by Chahar.

The right-arm spinner was effective once again, getting two prized wickets at a crucial juncture.

His googly to Jaiswal was impressive.

He has now raced to 10 wickets this season.

Details

Samson and Dube add fifty-plus stand, MI hit back

After RR lost both their openers in a quick space of time, Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shivam Dube got along and batted sensibly.

The two batsmen added a valuable fifty-plus stand for the third wicket.

However, MI pacers fought back at the death.

Jasprit Bumrah was excellent. He conceded just 15 runs, claiming Dube's wicket.

Trent Boult got the key wicket of Samson (42).