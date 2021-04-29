IPL 2021: KKR manage 154/6 against DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 09:09 pm

Delhi Capitals restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders to just 154/6 in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday.

DC, who chose to bowl first, picked up wickets at regular intervals as the KKR batsmen struggled to be reeling at 82/5.

Andre Russell (45*) helped them get past 150.

DC are the favorites to win this tie.

Powerplay

KKR manage 45/1 in PP overs

KKR had a decent first six overs, managing 45/1.

After a slow start, Nitish Rana (15) hammered Axar Patel for a six in the fourth over but perished right off the next delivery.

Shubman Gill then dispatched Ishant Sharma for two fours in the sixth over as KKR got 13 to end with 45 in the powerplay overs.

DC

DC hit back, reduce KKR to 82/5

DC came back right into the game in the middle overs.

Just when KKR were looking decent at 69/1, Marcus Stoinis got Rahul Tripathi (19).

The 11th over saw Lalit Yadav claim two scalps.

He dismissed both Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine for respective ducks.

The next over saw Kagiso Rabada give just three.

In the 13th over, Shubman Gill (43) was dismissed.

Death

DC impress

After 15 overs, KKR were 95/5 and needed a move on in the last five overs.

With Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik batting, KKR had the resources to fire.

However, the 17th over saw Axar Patel get Karthik (14) as DC gained a hold.

Avesh Khan delivered the goods next and kept things under control.

Russell

Russell struggles at the start before getting some runs

DC bowled superbly to Andre Russell as the big-hitting West Indian never quite managed to gain momentum.

Russell struggled as he came on and wasn't able to find the boundaries.

He managed just seven from the first 14 deliveries and then hit a couple of boundaries.

Russell looked to slog but DC didn't allow him space.

He did hit some sixes in the end.