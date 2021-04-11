One of the cleanest strikers of the ball, big-hitting West Indian star Andre Russell will be aiming to make his presence felt for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020-21 season. KKR open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and Russell will want to start well. We decode how the champion performer has fared against SRH.

Stats Andre Russell's IPL numbers and his performance against SRH

In 74 matches, Russell has racked up 1,517 runs at an average of 29.74. The prolific all-rounder has hit eight fifties, besides having a strike rate of 182.33. He has smashed 105 fours and 129 sixes. Against SRH, Russell hasn't fired much. He has scored 111 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 152.05, including 9 sixes and 7 fours.

Numbers Russell versus top SRH bowlers

Russell has managed to score 10 runs off 11 balls by Rashid Khan, while the Afghan spinner has dismissed him once. However, he has fared slightly better against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Russell has managed to score 35 runs off 13 balls by Bhuvi, while the latter has dismissed him once.

Impact Russell's numbers across powerplay, middle and death overs

Russell has managed to score 23 runs at an average of 23.00 in the powerplay overs (1-6). He has a strike rate of 230.00. In the middle overs (7-15), the hard-hitting batsman has racked up 653 runs at an average of 36.28. He has a strike rate of 155.85. In the death overs (16-20), he has scored 841 runs at 27.13.

