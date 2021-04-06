Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 10:57 am

The second wave of COVID-19 continues to hit the impending edition of the Indian Premier League. In another blow, 14 members from the bio-bubble, set up for an IPL broadcast team, have tested positive for the virus. Earlier, it was reported that several groundsmen and a few players had returned COVID-19 positive. Here is more on the same.

Details A look at the details on the matter

The broadcast crew was reportedly staying at Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai. It is understood that cameramen, producers, directors, EVS operators, and video editors are among the ones infected. Notably, Star Sports Head Sanjog Gupta was approached by InsideSport to comment on the matter. However, he refused and asked to consult the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the matter.

Star Star remains apprehensive about the situation

As per reports, Star Sports also reached out to the BCCI, stating its concerns about the COVID-19 scare in Mumbai. "Star is concerned about their broadcast crew. If the ground-staff and event management team is getting COVID-19 infected, the same can happen to Star's crew. They have to mingle around with ground staff as well as the event team," a BCCI source told InsideSport.

Information BCCI has created bio-bubbles for different groups

The BCCI has created a number of bio-bubbles for different groups who are a part of the IPL. Just like the 2020 season when a few players and touring party officials tested COVID-positive, certain hurdles are expected this time too.

Developments A look at the recent developments

A number of positive COVID-19 cases have already emerged ahead of the season. Recently, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tested positive before getting quarantined. Earlier, Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders's Nitish Rana had returned COVID-positive. Several reports also suggested that ground-staff of the Wankhede Stadium also contracted the virus. However, the MCA has refrained from shifting the matches out of Mumbai.

IPL 2021 IPL 2021 will be held as scheduled: Sourav Ganguly