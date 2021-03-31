Last updated on

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has been a champion performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian star represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) between 2009-2013. He joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014 and was named skipper in 2015. In his absence during the 2018 season, Kane Williamson led the team. Here we decode Warner's performance in the IPL.

IPL runs How has Warner fared in the IPL?

Warner is the most successful foreign player in terms of batting in the competition. Warner is the third-highest run-scorer and highest among foreign players in the tournament. So far, he has racked up 5,254 runs from 142 matches at an amazing average of 42.71. The southpaw has slammed as many as four tons and 48 fifties in the cash-rich league.

Orange Caps Warner has won the most number of Orange Caps

Warner is a three-time winner of the prestigious Orange Cap. He collected his first award in IPL 2015, amassing 562 runs at 43.23. In IPL 2017, he slammed 641 runs at 58.27 to win his second Orange Cap. In IPL 2019, Warner hit 692 runs at 69.20. Notably, he registered eight fifties and a ton in that season.

Batting How has Warner fared for Delhi and SRH?

Warner is still the fifth-highest run-scorer for Delhi. He has aggregated 1,435 runs at an average of 28.70. Warner slammed two tons and 10 fifties for Delhi. Since joining SRH, he has racked up 3,819 runs in 87 games at a staggering average of 52.31. He has hit two tons and 38 fifties with a best of 126.

Records Warner could script these records in IPL 2021

Warner can become the first SRH player to register 4,000 runs in the IPL. The opening batsman has featured in 87 matches for SRH and is in line to make 100 appearances. He could become the first player to register 50 IPL half-centuries. Warner (195) is five maximums away from recording 200 sixes in the tournament. Warner can go past 5,500 IPL runs.

Information Warner's captaincy record in the IPL