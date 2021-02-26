Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday. The eldest of the two Pathan brothers, Yusuf, has been a two-time World Cup winner for India. He represented India in white-ball cricket between 2007 and 2012, and also played for several franchises in the Indian Premier League. Here is more on the same.

Quote Yusuf thanks everyone for the love and support

Yusuf informed about his decision to retire on Twitter. Sharing a long note, he wrote, "I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love."

Twitter Post Here is what he tweeted

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Career A look at Yusuf's international career

Yusuf played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2007. He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC World T20 in 2007 and World Cup in 2011. During his brief career, Yusuf scored 810 and 236 runs for India in ODIs and T20Is respectively. He also scalped a total of 46 international wickets.

Information One of the highlights of his international career

Yusuf reached his peak in 2010 when he struck an unbeaten 123 against New Zealand as India chased down a target of 316. He followed it up with a blistering hundred (off 68 balls) against South Africa in Centurion.

IPL Yusuf still has the second-fastest ton in the IPL

Yusuf's career in the IPL spanned for 12 years. He has been a part of title-winning sides Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014). He went on to represent the Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually. His 37-ball ton (vs MI, 2010) still remains the second-fastest in IPL history. Overall, he racked up 3,204 runs and scalped 42 wickets in the tournament.

Others A veteran in domestic cricket