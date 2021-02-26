-
All-rounder Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricketLast updated on Feb 26, 2021, 06:07 pm
-
Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday.
The eldest of the two Pathan brothers, Yusuf, has been a two-time World Cup winner for India.
He represented India in white-ball cricket between 2007 and 2012, and also played for several franchises in the Indian Premier League.
Here is more on the same.
-
-
Quote
Yusuf thanks everyone for the love and support
-
Yusuf informed about his decision to retire on Twitter. Sharing a long note, he wrote, "I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love."
-
Twitter Post
Here is what he tweeted
-
I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021
-
Career
A look at Yusuf's international career
-
Yusuf played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2007.
He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC World T20 in 2007 and World Cup in 2011.
During his brief career, Yusuf scored 810 and 236 runs for India in ODIs and T20Is respectively.
He also scalped a total of 46 international wickets.
-
Information
One of the highlights of his international career
-
Yusuf reached his peak in 2010 when he struck an unbeaten 123 against New Zealand as India chased down a target of 316. He followed it up with a blistering hundred (off 68 balls) against South Africa in Centurion.
-
IPL
Yusuf still has the second-fastest ton in the IPL
-
Yusuf's career in the IPL spanned for 12 years.
He has been a part of title-winning sides Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014). He went on to represent the Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually.
His 37-ball ton (vs MI, 2010) still remains the second-fastest in IPL history.
Overall, he racked up 3,204 runs and scalped 42 wickets in the tournament.
-
Others
A veteran in domestic cricket
-
Yusuf emerged as a veteran domestic batsman, having made his debut in the 2001/02 season for Baroda.
He went on to accumulate 4,825 runs, including 11 hundreds in First-class cricket.
The flamboyant all-rounder also snapped up over 200 wickets (201) in this format.
Meanwhile, he aggregated 4,797 List A and 4,852 T20 runs.
Yusuf played his last international game in 2012.