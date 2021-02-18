24-year-old Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs. 14 crore in the IPL Auction on Thursday. The Australian international has a decent T20 record and will lend support to Mohammed Shami in the Punjab Kings' pace-bowling department. He became the third-costliest player in the IPL 2021 Auction after Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell. Here's more.

Richardson is a promising Australian pacer

Richardson has featured in two Tests for Australia, claiming six wickets at an average of 20.50. In 13 ODIs, he has taken 24 scalps at 28.75. He has one four-wicket haul (4/26). He has also played nine T20Is. Richardson has claimed nine wickets at 31.88 in T20Is. In total, he has 67 First-class wickets, 60 List A wickets, and 78 in T20s.

Richardson was the most successful bowler in BBL 2020-21

Notably, the reason why Punjab Kings shelled out so much on Richardson was because of his success in the Big Bash League 2020-21 edition. The right-arm pacer played for the Perth Scorchers. He ended up with 29 wickets from 17 games at 16.31. He also claimed two four-wicket hauls, with a best of 4/24.

