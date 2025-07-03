Shubman Gill completes 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Key stats
What's the story
A record-breaking Shubman Gill has added another feather in his illustrious cap. The Team India skipper has completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Gill came into the 2nd Test versus England at Edgbaston with 4,742 runs. He needed 258 runs to reach the landmark. Gill is nearing 300 runs in India's first innings at Edgbaston. Here are the details and stats.
Runs
Gill owns 16 tons and 19 fifties in FC cricket
Playing his 63rd First-Class match (110 innings), Gill has completed 5,000 runs at over 47, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns 16 tons and 19 fifties. Gill's current highest score in FC cricket is 268. Notably, over 2,300 of his FC runs have come for India in Test cricket. He has slammed 7 tons and 7 fifties. Gill has hit his maiden double-century in Tests.