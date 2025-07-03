Gill has scored over 250 runs in the ongoing 2nd Test at Edgbaston (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill completes 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:06 pm Jul 03, 2025

A record-breaking Shubman Gill has added another feather in his illustrious cap. The Team India skipper has completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Gill came into the 2nd Test versus England at Edgbaston with 4,742 runs. He needed 258 runs to reach the landmark. Gill is nearing 300 runs in India's first innings at Edgbaston. Here are the details and stats.