How did Kamal Haasan take 'Thug Life's failure? Shruti reveals
What's the story
Actor Shruti Haasan recently opened up about her father, Kamal Haasan's, reaction to the box office failure of his film Thug Life. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she said that her father's mindset has always been different from the current trend of focusing on numbers and collections. "Normal people commenting on numbers wasn't a conversation even 10 years ago," she said.
Shruti's perspective
Numbers game doesn't affect my dad: Haasan
Elaborating on her father's reaction to Thug Life's failure, Haasan said, "My dad comes from a time and a mindset where he put all of his own money back into cinema." "He didn't spend it on a second property or a third car; it all went back into cinema." "I don't think that the numbers game affects him in the way that people perceive."
Film details
'Thug Life' marks Kamal and Ratnam's 2nd collaboration
Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, was a much-anticipated film that unfortunately underperformed at the box office. The movie marked the reunion of Kamal and Ratnam after 38 years since their last collaboration on Nayakan. Despite an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, and Ashok Selvan in pivotal roles, it failed to impress audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Coolie, which also stars Haasan, has taken the box office by storm.