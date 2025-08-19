How did Kamal Haasan take 'Thug Life's failure? Shruti reveals

Shruti's perspective

Numbers game doesn't affect my dad: Haasan

Elaborating on her father's reaction to Thug Life's failure, Haasan said, "My dad comes from a time and a mindset where he put all of his own money back into cinema." "He didn't spend it on a second property or a third car; it all went back into cinema." "I don't think that the numbers game affects him in the way that people perceive."