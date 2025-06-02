What's the story

The highly anticipated Tamil action drama Thug Life is set to hit theaters on June 5.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie marks his reunion with veteran actor Kamal Haasan after a gap of 36 years.

Their last collaboration was on the iconic 1987 film Nayakan.

The star-studded cast includes Ali Fazal, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, and Joju George, among others.

Here's everything you need to know.