Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life': Plot, runtime, OTT release, and more
What's the story
The highly anticipated Tamil action drama Thug Life is set to hit theaters on June 5.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie marks his reunion with veteran actor Kamal Haasan after a gap of 36 years.
Their last collaboration was on the iconic 1987 film Nayakan.
The star-studded cast includes Ali Fazal, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, and Joju George, among others.
Here's everything you need to know.
Plot
'Thug Life' explores the dark world of the underworld
Thug Life delves into the sinister realm of the underworld. The story revolves around Sakthivel, played by Haasan, and his brother Manickam, portrayed by Nassar.
In a violent police shootout, they save a young boy and decide to adopt him. This child, named Amaran, grows up to be Silambarasan's character.
However, things take a dark turn when an assassination attempt on Sakthivel's life makes him question Amaran and Manickam's loyalty.
OTT release
'Thug Life' to stream on Netflix post-theatrical run
After its theatrical run, Thug Life will be available for streaming on Netflix.
The OTT platform announced the news, stating that the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Interestingly, most films are typically released on OTT four weeks after their theatrical premiere, but Thug Life has opted for an eight-week gap before its digital debut.
Run time and rating
What is the runtime of 'Thug Life'?
As per Pinkvilla, the Central Board of Film Certification issued the film a UA 16+ rating after they completed the certification process by May 19.
According to the outlet, the movie's runtime is around 2 hours, and 45 minutes, meaning the movie is 165.42 minutes long.