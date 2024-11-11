Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned actor Kamal Haasan has decided to drop his affectionate title 'Ulaganayagan', meaning 'Universal Hero', emphasizing his belief that cinema is a collaborative art and no artist should be elevated above it.

He prefers to stay grounded and constantly improve.

On the work front, Haasan is looking forward to the release of his film 'Thug Life' and has other projects lined up. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kamal Haasan prefers to be called by his name, not by special titles

Why Kamal Haasan doesn't want to be called 'Ulaganayagan' anymore

By Isha Sharma 12:26 pm Nov 11, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has taken to social media to ask his fans and the media to not use any titles or prefixes when addressing him. In a statement released on Monday, he said he would prefer to be simply addressed as Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH. The move comes after another popular actor, Ajith Kumar, made a similar request, earlie

Gratitude

Haasan expressed gratitude for bestowed titles

In his statement, Haasan also acknowledged the affectionate titles he has received from fans and colleagues over the years, including Ulaganayagan, which roughly translates to "Universal hero." He said, "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others." "Such accolades, given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers, have always been humbling."

Humility

'Cinema transcends beyond any one individual'

Further, Haasan stressed his belief that cinema is a collaborative art form that belongs to everyone. He said, "The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual, and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn, and grow." "Cinema...is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audiences who make it what it is—a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich stories."

Reflection

'I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections'

The actor also reiterated his opinion that an artist must not be elevated above their art. He said, "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art." "I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve." "Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes."

Twitter Post

Read Haasan's statement here

Career update

Haasan's upcoming projects and recent birthday celebration

On the professional front, Haasan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. He also has projects with Anbarivu and H Vinoth in the pipeline. Recently, he celebrated his 70th birthday which was marked by tributes from fans and a heartfelt message from his daughter Shruti Haasan who called him a "rare gem."