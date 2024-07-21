In short Simplifying... In short "Indian 2" is nearing the ₹75cr mark in its first week, despite competition from new releases.

Critics note the sequel lacks the original's unique storytelling and superior music, with the absence of writer Sujatha and composer AR Rahman.

'Indian 2' box office collection: Day 9

Box office: 'Indian 2' inches forward, nears ₹75cr mark

By Tanvi Gupta 09:18 am Jul 21, 202409:18 am

What's the story The Kamal Haasan-led film, Indian 2, experienced a surge in its box office collection on Day 9 of release, raking in ₹2cr (nett) across all languages in India. According to Sacnilk, this increase brings the movie's total earnings to ₹73.70cr. Despite mixed reviews upon its July 12 debut, the film's earnings spiked on its second Saturday. The sequel to the 1996 film, Indian, is now on track toward joining the ₹100cr club in India.

Earnings details

'Indian 2' first-week collection breakdown

The first week's collection of Indian 2 was ₹70.4cr, with the Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu versions earning ₹48.7cr, ₹5.4cr, and ₹16.3cr respectively. On Day 8, the film added another ₹1.30cr to its earnings. The impact on the film's earnings is largely due to competition from the new releases, especially the Bollywood film Bad Newz which minted an impressive ₹18.3cr (nett) in India in two days.

Creative differences

'Indian 2' misses original writer and composer

Critics have pointed out that the sequel missed Sujatha's unmatched story and dialogue writing, who was part of the original film. The music by AR Rahman in the first movie was also considered superior to Anirudh Ravichander's score for Indian 2. Haasan stars as Senapathy, also known as 'Indian Thatha,' who fights corruption using India's ancient martial art practice, Varma Kalai. S Shankar directs the film, featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh alongside Haasan.

Film update

'Indian 2' runtime trimmed for streamlined edition

Lyca Productions﻿ recently announced a reduction in the runtime of Indian 2 by 12 minutes, offering a "streamlined edition" of the film. The original runtime was 180 minutes. The production company shared this update on its official page, stating, "Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2. Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 minutes. Catch it in cinemas near you for a crisper experience!" This move aims to provide audiences with an improved and concise viewing experience.