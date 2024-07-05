In brief Simplifying... In brief "Kalki 2898 AD" has made a splash in the box office, raking in ₹400 crore in its first week across multiple language versions.

The film, which draws its plot from the Mahabharat, is now the third biggest opener in Indian cinema and is on track to surpass Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter".

With its unique storyline and record-breaking earnings, "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to cross the ₹1000-crore mark soon.

By Isha Sharma 10:31 am Jul 05, 202410:31 am

What's the story The science-fiction mythological film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has made a significant impact at the box office. In its first week in India, the film collected a total of ₹414.7 crore. Despite experiencing a slight drop on its eighth day due to it being a weekday, the film is projected to reach ₹500 crore by the end of the weekend. It was released on June 27.

Multilingual success

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks records in multiple languages

The earnings of Kalki 2898 AD are not confined to a single language version. The Telugu version collected ₹10 crore on Thursday, while the Tamil version earned ₹0.9 crore. The Hindi and Malayalam versions brought in ₹10.5 crore and ₹0.7 crore respectively, contributing to the film's total collection. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Record breaker

It is now the third-biggest opener in India

Kalki 2898 AD has made history by becoming the third biggest opener in Indian cinema, earning a massive ₹191 crore globally on its opening day. This figure surpasses the global opening records of several other popular films including KGF 2, Salaar, Leo, Sahoo and Jawan. However, RRR still holds the record for highest Indian opener with ₹223 crore collections, followed closely by Baahubali 2 which grossed over ₹217 crore on its opening day.

Box office race

'Kalki 2898 AD' on track to surpass 'Fighter'

On its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹95 crore at the domestic box office and grossed nearly ₹200 crore worldwide. Within just seven days, it became the second-highest grossing Hindi film of 2024. The Hindi version of the film alone has contributed over ₹160 crore to the total Indian collection. It is now on track to surpass Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. It will also likely cross the ₹1000-crore mark in the coming days.

Storyline

'Kalki 2898 AD' plot draws from Mahabharat

The storyline of Kalki 2898 AD has been a major talking point since its release. The film, set in a dystopian future, draws heavily from the Mahabharat and revolves around four main characters. Padukone portrays Sumathi, a pregnant woman believed to be carrying the 10th avatar of Vishnu, while Bachchan plays the immortal Ashwatthama tasked with protecting her unborn child. Kamal Haasan and Prabhas play villain Supreme Yaskin and bounty hunter Bhairava respectively.