Box office: Hrithik-Deepika's 'Fighter' takes it slow on first Monday
The high-octane aerial action movie Fighter—featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone—has been a sensation since its Republic Day week (January 25) release. Directed and co-written by Siddharth Anand, the film has been lauded for its breathtaking aerial action scenes. Fighter had a successful start in theaters, earning around Rs. 118.5cr in India over its first four days. However, on its fifth day (Monday), it experienced a significant decline, introducing an element of uncertainty about the movie's performance.
Why does this story matter?
Fighter, one of the most hotly-anticipated films of 2024, presents the first-time on-screen pairing of Padukone and Roshan. This aerial actioner is also the maiden production of Anand's banner, Marflix. Notably, it marks the director's third collaboration with Roshan, who previously starred in Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019). Additionally, Padukone also reunited with Anand after their successful ventures in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and the blockbuster Pathaan (2023).
Day 5: 'Fighter' earned estimated Rs. 8cr
According to Sacnilk, Fighter garnered an estimated Rs. 8cr in net earnings across India on its fifth day for all languages. Now, the cumulative total reportedly stands at Rs. 126.5cr. The film, inching closer to the Rs. 150cr mark in India, achieved an overall 12.70% Hindi occupancy, with the highest attendance in Hindi night shows at 17.60% on Monday. Amidst no major releases this week, Fighter retains the potential to sustain a robust momentum.
'Fighter': Meet the star-studded cast, know about the plot
In Fighter, Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), while Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni). Anil Kapoor rounds out the cast as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). The plot centers on the Balakot airstrike, conducted by IAF near Balakot—a town in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This retaliatory strike targeted the largest camp of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.
Meanwhile, know what Anand's next projects
Anand, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, shared insights into his upcoming projects. Under his banner Marflix, he has the Rohit Dhawan-directed Rambo starring Tiger Shroff, with filming slated to commence in March. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of the 1982 eponymous Hollywood classic, which starred Sylvester Stallone. Additionally, there's a Robbie Grewal yet-untitled directorial featuring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.