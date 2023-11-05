'Tiger 3' advance bookings open big, cross Rs. 2cr mark

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Tiger 3' advance bookings open big, cross Rs. 2cr mark

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Nov 05, 202305:05 pm

'Tiger 3' advance bookings opened on Sunday

Salman Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with the hotly-anticipated Tiger 3 on November 12. Advance bookings for the spy thriller were opened by Yash Raj Films on Sunday. Even with limited advance booking availability in select cities, Tiger 3 has reportedly sold over 71,000 tickets so far, crossing Rs. 2 crore. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this film is the third installment in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

2/6

'Tiger 3' sets box office ablaze with 71K advance sales

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already amassed a staggering Rs. 2.11 crore in revenue by selling 71,086 tickets on the first day of advance bookings. Notably, the ticket prices for the film vary significantly across cities depending on the type of the show. For example, in Mumbai, the tickets range from Rs. 120 for morning shows to Rs. 1,600 for evening and night shows on November 12.

3/6

Star-studded cameos add to excitement for upcoming film

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has generated additional excitement due to its star-studded cameos. While it is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance as his iconic character, Pathaan, recent reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan will have a cameo as Kabir. This will mark the first time that SRK, Khan, and Roshan will share the screen space together.

4/6

Know more about YRF Spy Universe

The foundation of YRF's Spy Universe was laid in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger. This action-packed cinematic universe expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, followed by War in 2019. Most recently, Pathaan (2023) joined the roster, and now, Tiger 3 is set to continue the thrilling narrative. The Spy Universe's expansion doesn't stop here as it is gearing up for two confirmed high-octane action films: Ayan Mukerji's War 2 and Siddharth Anand's Tiger Vs. Pathaan.

5/6

Here's everything to know about 'Tiger 3'

Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya, respectively, in Tiger 3. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist and Revathy in a prominent role. Earlier in an interview, Khan provided a glimpse into his character, Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore. He underlined that the action sequences in the movie are set to be raw, realistic, and spectacular, promising audiences an exciting cinematic experience.

6/6

Poll Will 'Tiger 3' break all records on its opening weekend?