SRK-Salman to have a face-off in YRF's upcoming film: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 12:49 pm 1 min read

SRK-Salman to have a face-off

Yash Raj Films's spy universe is one of the most talked about things in India, especially after the enormous success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. As we brace ourselves for his cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, we have got some exciting news about a new project featuring the duo. Yes, you heard it right! Pathaan and Tiger are going to face each other!

Tiger versus Pathaan is on the cards

A source close to Bollywood Hungama spoke about a project which is in talks at the YRF where the duo will be in a ruthless face-off. The source stated, "YRF isn't talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger versus Pathaan."

Slated to go into production in 2024

The source also said that the film is supposed to go on floors in January 2024 and it is touted to be the biggest Bollywood film. If this happens, then the duo will feature in a full-length feature after Karan Arjun (1995). Though Bollywood is not making two-hero films, the formula has been successful in other industries—RRR being the prime example.