Box office: 'Bheed' registers negligible rise in collections

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 12:20 pm 1 min read

Anubhav Sinha's Bheed revolves around a very important topic and has been praised by critics. After receiving backlash from a certain set of people on social media, it was labeled "anti-national" by some netizens. The box office collections have not been impressive for this film and it's facing steady competition from other releases. This week is crucial for the film's box office collection.

It has failed to reach even Rs. 5 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the project raked in Rs. 17 lakh on Tuesday which is a negligible rise from Monday's Rs. 16 lakh. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 2.25 crore. The story revolves around the 2020 migrant exodus and draws a parallel with the Partition exodus of 1947. The film is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

