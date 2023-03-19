Entertainment

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' joins Rs. 100cr club in India

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 19, 2023, 06:55 pm 2 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' enters Rs. 100cr club at the domestic box office

Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has reportedly entered the Rs. 100 crore club in the domestic market. The film, which featured the first-time on-screen pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, attained this feat on the 11th day of its release. Although the numbers are slightly lower than expected, it has managed to gross Rs. 122 crore at the worldwide box office.

Released on March 8, on the occasion of Holi, Ranjan's directorial minted double-digit figures over the first five days, and the box office collections dropped significantly by around 50% after the first Monday.

Post its extended weekend, the film faced stiff competition with movies that were released last Friday, including Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Zwigato, Kabzaa, and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Ranbir Kapoor's second consecutive hit after 'Brahmastra'

After Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-action film Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, TJMM is Kapoor's second consecutive film to perform well at the box office. In 2022, Brahmastra became the highest-grossing Bollywood film with a total collection of nearly Rs. 275cr at the domestic box office. Besides these, other Kapoor starrers that grossed over Rs. 100cr include Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Barfi.

Shraddha's 6th movie to enter Rs. 100cr club

Shraddha's performance in the role of Nisha in the film was well-received by audiences. Notably, like Kapoor, Shraddha has also delivered a total of six movies that have grossed over Rs. 100 crore, including Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, and Chhichhore. Before TJMM, she was seen in a special appearance in Bhediya. Currently, she is preparing for the second installment of Stree.

All about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Apart from Kapoor and Shraddha in the lead, the film also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series, the rom-com movie traces the journey of Rohan Arora (Kapoor) and Nisha Malhotra (Shraddha) and the complications in their modern love relationship. It's a quintessential Ranjan film, with his signature style of intricacies.