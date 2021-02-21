-
Ranbir-Shraddha's untitled Luv Ranjan film to release next HoliLast updated on Feb 21, 2021, 12:10 am
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film is the latest to get a release date.
The movie has got a Holi release next year, on March 18. The shooting is already underway in Delhi.
The film was first announced in December 2019, and was supposed to release in March this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Here's more on it.
First collaboration for Ranjan and the lead pair
The production company of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director, in its announcement on Twitter, said, "Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan's next starring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur , presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor . @LuvFilms @TSeries ."
This will mark the first collaboration between Ranjan and the lead pair.
'Mark your calendars,' wrote Ranjan's production company, Luv Films
First film for Ranbir and Shraddha together, latter is 'thrilled'
This is also the maiden collaboration for Ranbir and Shraddha.
Talking about it, the Ek Villain actor said, "I am really excited to work with a filmmaker like Luv Ranjan," adding that she is equally thrilled to work with Ranbir.
She said that she has heard all good things about Ranbir as a co-star, and that they all turned out to be true.
Boney Kapoor is marking his acting debut with this film
Not much is known about the story yet, but Shraddha recently mentioned that the shoot has started in the national capital, where some portions have already been shot.
The project will also star veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer-filmmaker Boney Kapoor, marking his acting debut.
It is being produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and will be presented by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.
Ranbir was last seen in 'Sanju,' a 2018 release
Ranbir, who was last seen on the big screen in Sanju (2018), is now awaiting the release of his grand period drama Shamshera.
The period action drama is set to hit theaters on June 25.
It also stars Vaani Kapoor (Adarshini) and Sanjay Dutt (Shuddh Singh), alongside Ranbir as Shamshera.
Meanwhile, Shraddha has been roped in for Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin, a fantasy movie series.