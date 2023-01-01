Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal' dropped on New Year

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 01, 2023, 12:28 am 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal' is scheduled for August 2023 release

After the success of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming next, Animal, opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna. As a New Year present for all the RK fans, the makers of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial revealed the first look of Kapoor from the film at midnight (January 1). The announcement regarding its first look reveal was made on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Animal is one of the most-awaited Kapoor starrers. This is the first time that he's been paired up with Rashmika Mandanna, and their onscreen chemistry is something that their fans are eagerly waiting to watch.

Helmed by Kabir Singh fame director Vanga, Animal is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures. It is slated for theatrical release on August 11, 2023.

Here is the first look

Kapoor plays a gray character in the film

Kapoor earlier told Mid-Day that Animal will star him in a character with gray shades. He said that he will be essaying the role of a "ruthless gangster" while Anil Kapoor will be seen as his "domineering father." In another interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor also said that his role does not only have gray shades to it but is also "quite a shocking character."

Looks of RK and AK were leaked earlier

In July 2022, the looks of RK and AK were leaked from the sets of Animal. Both actors were seen in clean-shaven looks, donning black outfits. While Kapoor looked stylish in a full-sleeved, turtle-neck t-shirt and pants, AK looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers. The leaked pictures were from the outdoors of Pataudi Palace, where the actors were shooting.

Everything you need to know about 'Animal'

The upcoming film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The shooting for Animal began in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, in April. Pictures of Kapoor and Mandanna from the Manali sets wearing traditional attires were also leaked on social media. Besides the aforementioned actors, it also stars Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Suresh Oberoi, among others, in important roles.