'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa approached for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 13, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

The hunt for a director for 'Hera Pheri 3' is on

Amid the news of Akshay Kumar backing out of Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences, the buzz is rife that the makers' search for a director is also on. It seems like producer Firoz Nadiadwala won't be roping in ace comedy director Priyadarshan for the franchise's third part. Instead, Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had delivered the successful comic caper Dream Girl, has reportedly been approached.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hera Pheri, released in 2000, was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

The immense success of the film spawned a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which was written and directed by the late Neeraj Vora.

Since both films were monstrous hits and have a towering place in pop culture, there's a lot riding on Hera Pheri 3.

Report Shaandilyaa is yet to give his nod to the project

Citing sources, Free Press Journal reported that Nadiadwala has approached Shaandilyaa to "write the screenplay, direct and develop the movie Hera Pheri 3." However, it remains unknown if Shaandilyaa has given his nod. Back in June, Nadiadwala said, "The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It'll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters."

Changes Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Since Kumar has opted out of the franchise's third part, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in instead. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the new star cast. Since Aaryan replaced Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, too, it's not surprising that this role has gone to him. However, he will have big shoes to fill to carve a place in the iconic franchise.

Upcoming film Shaandilyaa is currently busy with 'Dream Girl 2'

Meanwhile, Shaandilyaa is currently working on Dream Girl 2, which will release on June 23 next year. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, it stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and Seema Pahwa, among others. Shaandilyaa had also recently written Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari, though it fizzled out at the box office.