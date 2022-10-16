Entertainment

Everything to know about Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller 'Mili'

Everything to know about Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller 'Mili'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 16, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

'Mili' will release on November 4

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming survival thriller, Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier and bankrolled by her father, Boney Kapoor, in association with Zee Studios. The film, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles, will release theatrically on November 4. It's a remake of the Malayalam film Helen (2019), also helmed by Xavier.

Trailer Fast-paced trailer provides in-depth peek into the story

Mili's trailer was released on Saturday. The 2:20-minute-long clip provides a good glimpse at the story and follows the titular character (Kapoor), who gets trapped in an ice-cold freezer due to unexplained circumstances. The fast-paced trailer also underlines the varied aspects of a father-daughter relationship and the moral policing prevalent in India. It further mentions this "tale of survival" is "inspired by true events."

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Here is the trailer of #JanhviKapoor movie #Mili , how do you feel about itpic.twitter.com/2CWsJaq5jB — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) October 15, 2022

Cast, crew AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar are associated with the project

Mili is Kapoor's second film of the year so far after Good Luck Jerry, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in July. It also stars Vikram Kochhar (Sacred Games), Raghav Binani (Runway 34), and Mayank Tiwari (Kabir Singh). AR Rahman has helmed the music with Javed Akhtar onboard as the lyricist. Netflix and Zee Studios are the streaming and satellite partners for Mili, respectively.

Debate Should 'Mili' have been an OTT release instead?

Ever since Mili's teaser dropped this week, several experts weighed in on the matter and wondered whether it should have been a direct-to-OTT release instead. Lately, only hardcore actioners or visual extravaganzas have minted money at the box office, so Mili's prospects look dull. Moreover, the delay in teaser and trailer releases also led people to think the film is being "dumped in theaters."

Clash 'Mili' will clash with three films at box office tentatively

Mili will clash with three films: Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey, and Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot. Kuttey's promotions haven't started, and it doesn't even have a trailer, so its release might get pushed. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy and Double XL is a dramedy. It'll be interesting to see which film passes the litmus test eventually.