Everything to know about Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller 'Mili'
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming survival thriller, Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier and bankrolled by her father, Boney Kapoor, in association with Zee Studios. The film, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles, will release theatrically on November 4. It's a remake of the Malayalam film Helen (2019), also helmed by Xavier.
Mili's trailer was released on Saturday. The 2:20-minute-long clip provides a good glimpse at the story and follows the titular character (Kapoor), who gets trapped in an ice-cold freezer due to unexplained circumstances. The fast-paced trailer also underlines the varied aspects of a father-daughter relationship and the moral policing prevalent in India. It further mentions this "tale of survival" is "inspired by true events."
Here is the trailer of #JanhviKapoor movie #Mili , how do you feel about itpic.twitter.com/2CWsJaq5jB— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) October 15, 2022
Mili is Kapoor's second film of the year so far after Good Luck Jerry, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in July. It also stars Vikram Kochhar (Sacred Games), Raghav Binani (Runway 34), and Mayank Tiwari (Kabir Singh). AR Rahman has helmed the music with Javed Akhtar onboard as the lyricist. Netflix and Zee Studios are the streaming and satellite partners for Mili, respectively.
Ever since Mili's teaser dropped this week, several experts weighed in on the matter and wondered whether it should have been a direct-to-OTT release instead. Lately, only hardcore actioners or visual extravaganzas have minted money at the box office, so Mili's prospects look dull. Moreover, the delay in teaser and trailer releases also led people to think the film is being "dumped in theaters."
Mili will clash with three films: Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey, and Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot. Kuttey's promotions haven't started, and it doesn't even have a trailer, so its release might get pushed. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy and Double XL is a dramedy. It'll be interesting to see which film passes the litmus test eventually.