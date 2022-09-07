Entertainment

'Aashiqui 3' makers deny casting Jennifer Winget opposite Kartik Aaryan

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 07, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

The search for the female lead for 'Aashiqui 3' is still on.

Ever since its announcement, Aashiqui 3 has been making a lot of noise. While it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be headlining the musical love ballad and Anurag Basu will direct, the makers didn't spill any beans on the female lead. After several recent reports suggested that Jennifer Winget has been approached to play the female protagonist, the makers have rubbished the rumors.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aashiqui is one of the most popular romance franchises, with Aashiqui (1990) and Aashiqui 2 (2013) becoming monumental box office successes.

Winget is a big name in the Hindi television circuit, having cemented her acting prowess through shows like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannaah.

Since each installment features a different pair, all eyes are now on the actor who will romance Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.

Clarification 'We are still coming up with ideas,' said makers

Rubbishing the rumors about Winget's casting, T-Series' statement said, "There is no truth to any rumors pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3." The statement also said that the makers "are eagerly awaiting to finalize the female lead of the film" and "are currently in a very early stage where [they] are still coming up with ideas."

Information Here's all we know about 'Aashiqui 3'

The third installment in the epic love saga was announced on Monday (September 5). It's the first collaboration between Basu and Aaryan and is set to be a spiritual successor to Aashiqui 2. The film's music, which has previously proved to be the franchise's USP, will be spearheaded by Pritam. The makers have said that "Aashiqui 3 will celebrate love like never before."

Upcoming films Meanwhile, Aaryan has his kitty full

After the tremendous commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaryan is occupied with back-to-back films. Up next, he'll be seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. It has been directed by Shashank Ghosh and will be a direct-to-digital release. He will be seen in Shehzada in February 2023 opposite Kriti Sanon, which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

