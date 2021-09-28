'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to hit big screens next March

Ghost hunting will begin again as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' releases in March next year

Riding on the bandwagon of Hindi movies booking their theatrical release slots, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 just announced its premiere date. Now, the sequel to the hit 2007 phenomenon will hit the cinema halls on March 25, 2022. Along with the date announcement, makers also dropped a new motion poster that features Aaryan in a brand new style. Dive in to know more!

Aaryan dons all-black outfit for the latest poster

Keeping it simple, the Luka Chuppi actor shared the teaser while writing, "25th MARCH 2022 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. At a theatre near you !! (sic)" In the clip, Aaryan can be seen propped up on a monument on a full moon night. Surrounded by ravens, he sports sunglasses and a bandana, as seen in previous posters. Instead of the usual orange, his outfit is black here.

Haunting music remixed with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' track is chilling

Sorry Aaryan but the best part of the motion poster is its background music. It begins in the usual eerie music fashion, the kind we have all heard in ghost movies, but then a remixed version of the title track from the original movie plays. The little that we have heard, the track seems to be pretty epic but the jury is still out.

Check out the spooky motion poster here!

The team was supposed to wrap up shoot this month

In production for a long time, the horror-comedy suffered multiple delays due to COVID-19. After the second wave subsided, director Anees Bazmee and the team resumed shooting in August. Aaryan also confirmed the same by posting a picture with co-star Tabu. As we reported earlier, they were scheduled to complete the shooting by September. And, the makers seem to be right on track.

Aaryan was simultaneously shooting Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy'

Apart from Aaryan and Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev also have pivotal roles. Earlier this month, the actor had called shooting the climax scene of the film "the most challenging sequence." Notably, Aaryan was simultaneously shooting for Ekta Kapoor-backed Freddy, which co-stars Alaya F. Apart from these, he has films like Dhamaka, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's remake, and Satyanarayan Ki Katha in store.