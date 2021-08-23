Alaya F roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 02:12 pm

Alaya F has been brought in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming dark romantic thriller Freddy has found its female lead in Alaya F. The young actress confirmed the same recently, making previous reports official. Aaryan also posted a picture to welcome her on board. Produced by Ekta Kapoor in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani, the movie is being helmed by House Arrest director Shashanka Ghosh. Aaryan began shooting for it this month.

Details

'Ready for Freddy,' wrote the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' star

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor took to her social media handle recently to announce her latest project. Holding on to a clapboard of the film, Alaya was seen smiling brightly in the picture. Her caption read, "Ready for Freddy! Sooooo happy to be on board with the most wonderful team!" Soon, Aaryan shared a sweet post, where Alaya was welcomed with a cake.

Instagram Post

Aaryan addressed the welcome note as Freddy

Instagram post A post shared by kartikaaryan on August 23, 2021 at 12:19 pm IST

Information

Alaya's name was doing the rounds for a while

Notably, the buzz surrounding Alaya's participation in the romantic thriller was alive for a while now. Earlier this month, when Aaryan began the production for the film, ETimes reported that Alaya has been more or less booked for the part and a few modalities remained to be seen before she signs the dotted line. Given the confirmation, discussions between both sides came through cordially.

Association

'Freddy' marks second collaboration of Alaya-Ekta Kapoor after 'U-Turn' remake

Now that the news has become official, it's interesting to note that Freddy will mark the newcomer's second collaboration with the television czarina. Alaya will be leading the Hindi remake for U-Turn, which originally starred Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath. The actress began shooting for the supernatural thriller back in July. Kapoor has given the direction mantle to debutante Arif Khan.

Production

Katrina Kaif was originally in talks to star opposite Aaryan

Coming back to Freddy, the Luka Chuppi actor was earlier reported to wrap up the production in 35-40 days. Set to premiere digitally, Aaryan had said he was "excited" to venture into "an uncharted territory." To note, Katrina Kaif was originally said to be the female lead. At that time, Ajay Bahl was helming and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment was producing it.