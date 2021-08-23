Mahesh Manjrekar goes through surgery for bladder cancer, currently recovering

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 01:56 pm

Mahesh Manjrekar underwent bladder cancer surgery recently

Mahesh Manjrekar, who rung in his 63rd birthday a week back, is recuperating at his home after having undergone surgery for bladder cancer, which is a common form of the disease. Reports say that the ace director was diagnosed with it some weeks back, and doctors recommended an immediate operation. Manjrekar underwent the same some ten days ago, and is currently recovering at home.

Details

The operation was conducted at HN Reliance Foundation

As per reports, the filmmaker went through the surgery at HN Reliance Foundation, situated in Girgaon, Mumbai. The operation went off smoothly and so Manjrekar is back at his residence. His manager or the director/producer/actor himself hasn't confirmed anything like that, but we do wish him a speedy recovery. Just last week, he celebrated his birthday with his close friends from the industry.

Association

The director's birthday bash was held recently, Salman Khan attended

The intimate birthday bash was attended by his buddy Salman Khan, with whom he had worked in Wanted. He also has directed the superstar in the upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring Khan's relative Aayush Sharma, husband of his adopted sister Arpita. A teaser of the same was released recently that had set a premise for a gritty fight between Khan and Sharma.

Fact

Manjrekar's 'Antim' is a remake of Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'

Apart from Khan, Manjrekar's party was attended by Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, and his co-contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Ashish Kulkarni and Nachiket Lele. On the work front, as mentioned before, he has Antim, which has Khan playing a police officer and Sharma a gangster. It's a remake of Mulshi Pattern, a Marathi film that released in 2018.

Projects

These are the ventures Manjrekar will be working on

The Vaastav director also announced a new film on his birthday, White, to be co-produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Raaj Shandaliyaa. "I have been living with this story for almost a decade...can't wait to begin," he told a portal. The film might release next year on the occasion of Dussehra. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar.