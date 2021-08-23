KK turns 53: Celebrating his top hits with male singers

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 12:45 pm

On KK's 53rd birthday, let's recall his top hits with male singers

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK has ruled the Bollywood music arena for years, delivering some soulful chart busters. He found success with duets, giving us Abhi Abhi with Shreya Ghoshal or Khuda Jane with Shilpa Rao. The Zara Sa crooner also blended masterly with male voices. As he turns 53 today, let's hum to the tunes of his best songs with other male artists.

#1

'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' became youth anthem of the decade!

Dil Chahta Hai was a revolutionary movie that came to define modern buddy-trope in the Hindi movie industry. Another landmark was its Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe track. Voiced by KK, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shaan, the groovy number spoke of listening to one's heart without caring about what others say. And these words spoke to an entire generation! Relive the magic here.

#2

We've all danced to 'Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil'

You know you have created a masterpiece when there is a remake of your song. KK and Shaan's Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil is one such offering. Given the ensemble cast movie was a bust, this high octane song was pretty much the only thing going for the production, so much so that KK-Shaan returned for its 2.0 version in Baaghi 3.

#3

'O Humdum Suniyo Re': Love songs never got better!

Every '90s kid had a Saathiya phase, when they loved to quote and dream about the Rani Mukerji-Vivek Oberoi starrer. It also gave us O Humdum Suniyo Re, one of the best romantic Hindi melodies ever made right out of AR Rahman's furnace, built on the lyrics from Gulzar. Interestingly, KK again collaborated with Shaan here, joined by Kunal Ganjawala and Pravin Mani.

#4

'Mehki Hawaon Mein': When two musical greats collaborated

Sonu Nigam and KK have many similarities. Both possess massive vocal range, have versatility at the tip of their fingers, and have immortalized Bollywood music for many. So when these two voices came together, we knew something epic was in the making. And the end product was Mehki Hawaon Mein from Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Shararat. Give the Sajid-Wajid song a listen here.

#5

'Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan' spoke of willful sacrifice

Gulzar's 1996 political thriller Maachis is remembered for its theme, acting performances, sensitivity, and Vishal Bhardwaj's soundtrack. It'll also be remembered for the painfully raw track, Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan. Notably, before KK got his big break with Tadap Tadap in 1999, he was a part of the four voices crooning this song. The other singers were Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, and Vinod Sehgal.