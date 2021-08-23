'Thalaivi,' 'KGF 2' follow 'Bell Bottom,' going for theatrical release

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 10:53 am

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Thalaivi’ and ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ will see theatrical release

It looks like Bell Bottom has given filmmakers the much-needed hope to release their outings in theaters. After the Akshay Kumar-starrer became Bollywood's first big-budget movie to go the traditional cinema hall way, and steer clear of the newly popular OTT platform opening, it's time for Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi to follow it. Even K.G.F: Chapter 2 or KGF 2 will see a theatrical release.

Details

Ranaut confirmed that her Jayalalithaa biopic will hit cinema halls

Thalaivi, biopic of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, suffered a lot due to COVID-19. Co-starring Arvind Swami, the film's release faced multiple delays since last June. Then, it was supposed to hit cinema halls on April 23, this year. But the pandemic had derailed this plan until now. The date isn't out yet, but Thalaivi is set for a theatrical run, Ranaut confirmed.

Fact

After theatrical run, 'Thalaivi' will be hitting streaming platforms

Sreedhar Pillai, a media person, wrote on his social media handles that the KV Vijayendra Prasad-directorial will first have a theater run and then it will come to the streaming platforms. He added the release will be "very soon," and this comes "despite being offered record OTT premier rates." After the much-awaited flick finishes impressing cinegoers, its Hindi version will be up on Netflix.

Twitter Post

Read the good news here

Another film

Kannada actor Yash-led 'KGF 2' coming to theaters next April

Meanwhile, the Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil versions will be shown on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Thalaivi, another highly anticipated film has announced its release date. Kannada actor Yash-led KGF 2 will hit the cinema halls on April 14 next year. It's a sequel to KGF, which released in 2018, to impressive reviews from viewers and had set the box office on fire.

Tweet

'The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve'

Naturally, expectations are super high from this Prashanth Neel-directed film, which also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, marking his Sandalwood debut, and Raveena Tandon. Announcing about its release, Yash tweeted, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022." Wishing the very best to both the teams!