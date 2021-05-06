Swara Bhasker demands a new PM for India, gets backlash

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 06, 2021, 08:20 pm

The crumbling medical infrastructure and lack of resources prompted many citizens to criticize the government and express their displeasure.

Amid this crisis, the hashtag #ResignModi was recently trending on Twitter.

Actress Swara Bhasker also jumped in, and demanded that the Indian Prime Minister be changed.

She was replying to a tweet talking of the same.

Brutal trolling ensued, with many engaging in derogatory name-calling.

Twitter Post

Failed Prime Ministers ought to resign, says Bhasker

Totally agree! Failed Prime Ministers ought to resign! 😬😑 https://t.co/ogMLxlhNAb — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 5, 2021

Details

Bhasker's demand to release political prisoners was also ridiculed

Before this, Bhasker had shared a petition demanding the release of political prisoners connected to movements like Bhima Koregaon and CAA-NRC protests and others like Stan Swamy, Akhil Gogoi, Umar Khalid, etc.

She addressed it to the CJI, and cited the COVID-19 spread in jails as a reason.

The petition was incessantly trolled by a section of the Internet that supports the ruling government.

Political spat

She also debated with a BJP leader over election results

Bhasker also locked horns with a BJP leader over Bengal election results.

After TMC defeated BJP in the state, there was a lot of debate online.

In one such instance, Rakesh Sinha made remarks about how religion affected the party's chances of winning.

To that, Bhasker replied the state has over 70% Hindu population, and they are the ones who chose TMC over BJP.

Criticism

Bhasker is targeted regularly by trolls for her opinions

Bhasker is pretty vocal about her political opinions, and does not shy away from posting them on social media.

She is constantly targeted by right-wing trolls who disagree with her views.

In fact, she has even changed her Twitter bio that reads, "Introduced the vibrator to the Indian silver screen & gave employment for years to come to countless trolls & other vermin."

Family and career

She has acted in hit movies like 'Tanu Weds Manu'

Bhasker worked in theater before making her mark in Bollywood.

She has acted in films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Veere Di Wedding and others.

Bhasker completed her Master's degree at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Her father, Uday Bhasker, is a famous columnist, who writes for many renowned national and international portals, while her mother is a professor at JNU.