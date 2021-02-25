Now that a number of movies have secured release dates, clashes at the box office are expected. One such competition will be seen on April 23, when Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi will lock horns with YRF's much-anticipated movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. Ranaut revealed the release date of the movie last evening, on the birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Announcement Ranaut released the motion poster on Twitter

The movie is based on Jayalalithaa, an actor who went on to rule Tamil Nadu politics for years before her death in 2016. Sharing a motion poster to announce the release date, Ranaut wrote, "To Jaya Amma, on her birthanniversary Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021. (sic)" The teaser spoke about how Jayalalithaa changed movies and politics.

Twitter Post You can see the tweet here

Movie 'Thalaivi' has been shot in three languages

The movie has been shot simultaneously in three languages — Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi — under the same title. Though the filming began in 2019, it was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh, Thalaivi has been penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Actor Arvind Swami will be seen as Jayalalithaa's mentor, MG Ramachandran, in the movie.

Quote Jayalalithaa's story needed to be told: Director AL Vijay

Earlier, in an interview, director AL Vijay had said the movie intends to celebrate the six-time CM. "At the same time, we aim to give a good cinematic experience to the audience. She was a warrior woman, and her story deserves to be told," he had said. Vijay appreciated J Deepak, Jayalalithaa's nephew, for giving the green signal to this dream project.

Social media Ranaut, busy with other projects, heaped praises on "herself"

Not long ago, Ranaut shared stills from Thalaivi and her action-thriller Dhaakad, to praise herself. "The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot, (sic)" she had ostentatiously tweeted.

Twitter Post Ranaut even said she is open for debate