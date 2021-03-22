On Monday, actress Kangana Ranaut shared stills from her upcoming movie Thalaivi, highlighting the massive transformation that she went through. The National Award-winning actress revealed that she gained 20 kg and lost all of it, in just a matter of a few months, for this epic biopic. The pictures were released a day before the trailer launch. Here are more details.

Ranaut shared three stills from the movie, showing different avatars. In one, a younger version of hers was seen; in another, she was seen dressed in a flamboyant attire; and the third one showed her as a politician. As is known, Ranaut will be seen as J Jayalalithaa, the actor-turned-politician who served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister six times, in the movie.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated trailer will be launched in two cities — Mumbai and Chennai — tomorrow (March 23). Elaborating on the decision, the film's director AL Vijay, said, "Thalaivi reflects the life of an inspirational icon for millions and it is a fundamental duty to do justice to the stature of the legend, hence we wanted to launch the trailer on a large scale."

"Jaya madam is not just an idol for the people of Tamil Nadu but a renowned personality across the nation, so we decided to launch the trailer across Chennai and Mumbai. Kangana Ji is a remarkable actor who slips into every character with the utmost ease," he added.

Notably, when she had shared stills from the movie earlier, Ranaut had praised herself. "The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad, (sic)" she had tweeted.

